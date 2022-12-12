Give the Black Stars job to Chris Hughton - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022

A former president of the Ghana Football Association has advocated that the vacant Black Stars head coach role be handed to Chris Hughton, the current technical director of the team.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe believes that the former Tottenham Hotspurs gaffer has all it takes to take charge of the team.



He said, according to the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper that Hughton was the only one with the credentials to catapult the team to the desired level.



Nyaho becomes the first former GFA chief to wade into the vacancy at the helm of the Black Stars,



Meanwhile, the GFA has stated that they will not rush into naming a successor for Otto Addo who led the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup currently ongoing in Qatar.



Addo resigned after the team's exit from the mundial after the group stage, where they lost to Portugal and Uruguay and beat South Korea.



The team finished bottom of Group H with three points, conceded seven goals and scored five.



Otto Addo had stated that he was going to return to his substantive job as Talent Trainer and Scout for the Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund irrespective of how the Black Stars fared in Qatar.



In an interview with the state-owned Daily Graphic, GFA President, Kurt Simeon-Okraku said with no immediate assignment for the team, the FA was taking its time to pick the next coach in consultation with all stakeholders.



The report noted that Okraku hinted the next coach could be known by the first quarter of 2023 by which time the team will play in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola in Luanda.



According to sports pundits, experienced Hughton, given his current role with the team is already familiar with the players and has a good working relationship with the FA.