Give the Black Stars coaching job to Dreams FC's Karim Zito - One Man Supporter

Veteran Black Stars supporter, Abraham Boakye, alias One Man Supporter, has advanced what he perceives to be a compelling case for the appointment of Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito as head coach of the Black Stars.



One Man Supporter’s belief in Karim Zito is premised on the coach's considerable experience in the local league and competence which is demonstrated by his success with Dreams FC in the 2023/2024 CAF Confederations Cup.



During his address on Angel FM, he asserted that appointing Karim Zito as the head coach would not only be a sound decision for the Ghana Football Association but also a financially prudent one. This is due to Zito's apparent willingness to accept a salary considerably lower than what the FA would typically pay for a foreign coach.



“Rather than employing an expatriate, we should settle on Karim Zito who is competent and experienced enough to handle the job. Since we are unable to settle on a permanent coach, we should give it to Karim Zito on a temporal basis for him to lay the foundation.



“If CK Akonnor could coach the Black Stars, then Karim Zito can also do it. Look at his success with Dreams on the continental stage. His performance has been consistent and solid. If we give him an offer of $10,000 per month, I’m sure he will accept it," he said.



The Black Stars coaching job has been vacant since Chris Hughton was fired by the Ghana Football Association after Ghana’s underwhelming showing in the 2023 AFCON which was hosted and won by Ivory Coast.



The FA, after dismissing Hughton, set up a search committee to identify the next coach and the committee per a statement released by the FA on February 28, 2024, has wrapped up its work and submitted the report.



Rumors have been rife of a second coming of Otto Addo who quit the Black Stars job after leading them to a group stage exit in the 2022 World Cup.



Per reports, Otto Addo distinguished himself during the interview process and was therefore settled on by the search committee as the next Ghana coach.



