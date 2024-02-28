Give me the job and I will qualify Black Stars for 2026 World Cup - German coach Schafer

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

German coach, Winfried Schäfer, has promised to qualify Ghana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup if the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appoint him as Black Stars coach.



Schäfer stated that the Black Stars have been a shadow of themselves in recent tournaments and that, if given the job, he would focus on building a side good enough to qualify for the World Cup.



“The team hasn’t been that impressive in their recent tournaments, and I am very ready to help build a good team and also ensure the team qualifies for the next FIFA World Cup,” he told SportsWorldGhana.com.



He also demonstrated his knowledge of the Ghana Premier League, stating that he would monitor and give call-ups to players in the competition if given the nod as Ghana coach.



“I know the Ghana league has abundant top talents. A senior team coach needs to be in the country to monitor players and give call-ups to those performing well. I would spend much of my time in the country to help get qualified players in the league to be part of the Black Stars,” he added.



Winfried Schafer applied for the vacant Black Stars job and hopes to land the role.



He has experience in African football following his time in Cameroon between 2001 and 2004.



According to a release by the GFA on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the FA’s Black Stars coach search committee have submitted a list of reputable candidates for the job.



The GFA’s Executive Council are set to deliberate on the list and subsequently announce a new technical team for the Black Stars.



