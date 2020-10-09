Sports News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Give me the chance and Ghana will win World Cup – Mohammed Polo

Legendary, Mohammed Polo

1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo is convinced that he can win the FIFA World Cup trophy for Ghana when allowed to lead the Black Stars.



Ghana has failed to win a major silverware since 1982, and according to the Accra Hearts of Oak legend, he can end the country’s trophy drought within the next five years when given the Black Stars coaching job.



“I will build a standing national team within the clubs if I am handed the Black Star's head coach role. I will assemble the best players in the league for one (1) year for which Ghana will win the World Cup within five (5) years," Polo told Otec FM in an interview.



"That is called proper development because Brazil did the same and they won the World Cup. We have plans but the leaders in Ghana will never give us the chance to work" He added.



Charles Akonnor is currently in charge as the head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, and has been tasked to win AFCON 2021.

