Give me the Kotoko coaching job and I will win the CAF Champions League - Don Bortey

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has claimed that he can win an African trophy for Asante Kotoko SC if given the opportunity to manage the Porcupine Warriors.



With 2 CAF Champions League trophies with the last dating back to 1983, the Porcupine Warriors have gone close to 40 years without an African trophy.



With the hunt for a continental trophy on the minds of every Asante Kotoko fan ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 football season, they hope that the club enjoys a successful campaign.



Sharing his thoughts on the long drought, Bernard Don Bortey has noted that he can change the fortunes of Asante Kotoko SC when appointed to head the technical bench.



“Kotoko's CAF Continental trophy droughts can be solved by me if I become a coach. I am ever ready to coach Kotoko and I can win Africa for Kotoko”, the former Accra Hearts of Oak forward told Hot FM.



Don Bortey continued, “Kotoko has a good strong squad for ghana premier league but they have to buy players outside ghana to blend the players for them to able to succeed in Africa”.



Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

