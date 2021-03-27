Give local players chance against Sao Tome - Yusif Chibsah tells CK Akonnor

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Ghana and Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yusif Alhasaan Chibsah has implored Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor to give local players the chance against Sao Tome tomorrow.



The Black Stars will host Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers.



Ghana sealed its qualification for the tournament after holding South Africa to a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium on Thursday.



Ahead of the game, Chibsah believes the Black Stars have already booked a place at the competition and this is the time for him to properly access the local players he camped for well over three weeks.



“If I was in his shoes, I will give playing time to the local boys that have been in camp with him (C. K Akonnor) for some time now just to have a fair idea of what they can also do when they get the opportunity. We saw Razak Abalora and Ganiyu yesterday and what they can do", he told Graphic Sports.



“Now the face phase of his task is done, he’s gone over the first hurdle, the second hurdle is to prepare for the tournament itself."



"You have a pool from which you are going to do your final selection and therefore this is an opportunity for you to see players that you’ve not seen in competitive game situations."



“Therefore, if I was to be in his shoes or render my advice to him, I will rather ask him to use a lot of the local boys in camp so as to have a fair idea of the players. It will ease his selection for the AFCON proper," he stated.



Justice Blay, Yusif Mubarik, Gladson Awako, Razak Abalora, Kwame Opoku, Danlad Ibrahim, Eric Ofori Antwi, Moro Ibrahim, Ismail Ganiyu, and Joseph Esso are the local players who were drafted into the Black Stars for the doubleheader.



The game against Sao Tome has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.