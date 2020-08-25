'Give Maxwell Konadu time to work' – Anthony Osei Kwadwo appeals to Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Anthony Osei Kwadwo Mensah, has backed the current coach, Maxwell Konadu to succeed and chalk more glory with the Porcupine Warriors.



Several concerns have been raised about the former Black Stars B gaffer regarding his potency to build a winning side after several struggles in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to Nhyira FM, Anthony Osei Kwadwo Mensah expressed confidence in the expertise of Maxwell Konadu to fully reach the potential of winning more trophies for Asante Kotoko.



“Maxwell Konadu is a good coach. He is a lucky star that shines and I can make reference to when he was a footballer. He coached Kotoko some years back (2012) and we have seen his works with the Black Stars B too. He has coaching experience as well as playing experience so I trust he can build a quality team,” he stated.



“The supporters must be patient and give him some time to build the team and I implore the new CEO to also work closely with him to achieve success. This is the time I believe Asante Kotoko can rise again,” Osei Kwadwo said.



Maxwell Konadu returned to coach Asante Kotoko in December, 2019 after failing to qualify the Black Stars B to the CHAN tournament. He won the 2012 Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko after he succeeded Bogdan Korak as head coach.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.