Give CK Akonnor the freedom to operate – Reuben Ayarna urges GFA

Ghanaian midfielder, Reuben Ayarna, has urged the Ghana Football Association to allow Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor, the freedom to work without any interference.



Reuben Ayarna holds an MBA in Sports Management from the University College of Northern Denmark and played for the likes of GAIS Gothenburg, Ilves, HJK, and other top-tier clubs.



The former Wolfsburg attacker’s immediate task is to win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and also qualify Ghana to the next edition of the FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars last won an AFCON trophy in 1982 and also failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup since doing so on three consecutive occasions from 2006.



The 34-year-old defensive midfielder believes for Ghana to recoup its lost glory, the former Kotoko tactician must be given the freedom to implement his tactics.



“I hope that they will be able to buy into whatever he is trying to do,” Ayarna said in an interview on Citi TV’s the Tracker.



“I don’t know what direction C.K is going to take, is he going to rebuild, or is he going to maintain the key guys and try to win something.



“Whatever direction he wants to take, he should be allowed to do what he wants to do,” he concluded.



Akonnor was handed the national team job in January after a short spell as assistant to former boss, Kwesi Appiah.



The 46-year-old is still waiting to make his bow as a national team coach due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

