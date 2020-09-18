Give Asamoah Gyan a befitting farewell when he retires – Frimpong Manso tells GFA

Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Frimpong Manso has said that the Ghana Football Association [GFA] must give Asamoah Gyan a befitting send-off party when he retires from football.



The 33-year-old lost his place in the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Egypt.



Prior to the tournament, the former Sunderland forward was stripped of his Black Stars captaincy by Kwasi Appiah and was offered a new role as the General captain of the team.



With CK Akonnor at the helm of affairs as the Black Stars trainer, Andre Dede Ayew has been retained as the Black Stars captain with Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori as the 1st and 2nd vice-captains respectively.



Despite being clubless after leaving NorthEast United FC, Gyan has consistently reiterated that he is always fit and ready to play for the Black Stars.



Speaking to West FM, Frimpong Manso implored the nation’s football governing body to honour the all-time top scorer for the country when he calls it a quit one day.



“Ghana must know that Gyan has paid his dues and that, we must bid him a fitting farewell. He has served the nation very well and ones he announces his retirement we must do everything possible to honour him. Playing testimonial games for our heroes has been extremely difficult for the country which is bad”

