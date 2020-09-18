Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Gilbert Koomson returns to SK Brann training after going AWOL

Ghana international Gilbert Koomson

Ghana international, Gilbert Koomson returned to the training grounds of SK Brann on Thursday after ghosting on the club on Wednesday, September 16.



On Thursday, footballghana.com reported that the forward had gone awol in Norway after failing to show up for training the previous day.



The move according to information gathered indicates that it was part of Gilbert Koomson's plan to push for a way out of the club.



Today, this portal can report that the attacker took part in training and went throug the sessions with his teammates.



Although Gilbert Koomson acknowledges the fact that he wants to move, the Ghana forward is also ready to play his part to help SK Brsnn.



This season, the star man of the Norwegian club has scored 8 goals after featuring in 16 matches.

