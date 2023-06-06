Gilbert Koomson named in Eliteserien team of the week

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Gilbert Koomson's remarkable performance on the field has earned him a well-deserved spot in Sofascore's Eliteserien team of the week.



The midfielder started for his team in a Round 9 encounter of the 2023 season against Odd.



Just 11 minutes into the first half, Gilbert Koomson assisted Danilo Al-Saed to score to shoot Sandefjord into a deserved lead.



After recess, Koomson scored in the 52nd minute to double the lead for the home team.



Three minutes later, an own goal from Steffen Hagen dragged the game before the reach off Odd.



To put the icing on the cake, Gilbert Koomson created magic in the 65th minute, combing with Danilo Al-Saed again for the forward to score his second of the day.



In a game where the midfielder lasted 76 minutes, Odd managed to pull one back in injury time through Faniel Temesgen Tewelde.



Gilbert Koomson, 28, started the new football season slowly but is gradually picking up form.



He is expected to play a key role for Sandefjord throughout the Norwegian Eliteserien season