Gilbert Koomson misses training amid interest from Turkish clubs

Ghana international Gilbert Koomson

Norwegian side, Brann is unhappy with the attitude of Ghanaian forward, Gibert Koomson as he refused to train with the club on Wednesday, September 16.



The 26-year-old has been linked to a host of clubs in Turkey in the ongoing transfer window and it has been reported that Erzurumspor is the favourite to sign the Ghanaian forward.



Brann coach Kare Ingebrigtsen was asked about the absence of his star player from training on Wednesday and he said, "I do not know where he is. He is not here. We expected him to come to training. It is very special".



Koomson's agent in response about the player's absence from training amid his move from the club said: "I have been very busy today and unfortunately do not have an answer to give you, Soltvedt writes in a text message".



"It sounds very strange. That's not the way to go. There are clubs in Turkey trying to buy him, and then this can be seen in connection with it. But I have to make a small reservation here since he has not told his version, Huseklepp says to Nettavisen," said former Brann's player Erik Huseklep.

