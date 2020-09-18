Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Gilbert Koomson apologizes to his teammates for missing training

Ghana forward, Gilbert Koomson has apologised to his teammates at SK Brann following his absence from the team's training grounds on Wednesday, September 16.



The highly-rated forward has been in the news in the last couple of weeks as a result of speculations linking him with a transfer to a club in Turkey.



On the back of the reports, Gilbert Koomson failed to show up for training on Wednesday without taking any sort of permission from the club.



Having returned on Thursday, Gilbert Koomson took the gentleman approach and apologized to his teammates in the locker room before they trained at the team's training Centre.



Speaking to BT, the attacker explained why the apology was necessary.



"I said sorry because I did not show up. But other than that, I did nothing wrong. I have not offended anyone or behaved badly.



"It was just because I did not feel in shape and because I had a lot to think about," Koomson said.

