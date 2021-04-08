Gideon Mensah to leave Vitoria Guimaraes at the end of the season

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah will leave Portuguese club Vitoria Sport Clube at the end of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 22-year-old is on loan from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg with the Portuguese outfit having the option of making the deal a permanent one.



However, GHANASoccernet.com can authoritatively report the former WAFA player will return to Red Bull Salzburg in the summer due to Vitoria Guimaraes' failure to meet the asking price of the Austrians.



Red Bull Salzburg is demanding 2.2 million euros for the defender who has become an integral member of the Os Vimaranenses.



Mensah has been outstanding in the ongoing campaign making 16 Primeira Liga appearances for the European place chasing Guimaraes.



The left-back who joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2019 from feeder side FC Liefering has spent time on loan at Zulte Waregem and Vitoria Guimaraes.



He was a member of the Red Bull Salzburg youth team that won the UEFA Youth champions league in 2017.



His contract with the Austrian giants ends in 2024.