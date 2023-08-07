Gideon Mensah sweating on fitness ahead of Ghana vs Central African Republic clash

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defender Gideon Mensah's availability for the upcoming clash between the Black Stars and the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on September 7 is in doubt following an injury sustained during his recent match in the French Ligue 2.



Mensah suffered an injury during a match for Valenciennes on Saturday, leading to his premature exit from the field. The extent and implications of his injury remain uncertain at this time.



The possibility of him not being included in the Black Stars squad for the important match is being considered. The player's condition is expected to become clearer in the coming days.



Mensah was absent from the last match against Madagascar due to an injury issue. His potential absence in the final qualifier could impact the Black Stars' quest for a win or draw to secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. The situation will be closely monitored as the match date approaches.



He made his debut for the national team in 2019 against South Africa and was also called up for the 2022 World Cup, starting Ghana's only win at the tournament against South Korea.