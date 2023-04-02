Gideon Mensah suffers injury in AJ Auxerre's game against Troyes

Sports News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Gideon Mensah suffered an injury in AJ Auxerre's match week 29 game against Troyes in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday afternoon.



The defender got the knock and AJ Auxerre coach Christopher Pelissier immediately made the change after communicating with his medical staff.



Gideon Mensah was replaced by Guinea defender Julian Jeanvier in the 26th minute.



AJ Auxerre is currently battling for survival in the French Ligue 1 and an injury to Gideon Mensah is a big blow in their campaign to stay in the top flight.



Gideon Mensah joined the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps outfit on 12 August 2022, the former Strum Graz defender signed a three-year contract.



The 24-year-old has made 19 appearances in the French top flight this season. Mensah played in Ghana's doubleheader against Angola during last month's international break.