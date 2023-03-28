Gideon Mensah's poor performance reignite Baba Rahman debate

Monday’s 1-1 draw between Ghana and Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has left Black Stars fans with mixed feelings.



While the team managed to avoid a defeat, the performance of left-back Gideon Mensah caused quite a stir among supporters on social media.



Gideon Mensah, who plays for AJ Auxerre, had a difficult time dealing with Angola's Helder Costa on the flank.



The forward easily tore him apart, leaving him exposed and unable to keep up with his pace and skill.



As a result, many Ghanaians are now questioning whether Mensah is the right man to replace the injured Baba Rahman in the team.



Baba Rahman, who has been a key player for the Black Stars for several years now, is known for his exceptional defensive skills, pace, and ability to support the team's attacks.



His absence has been felt in recent matches, and many fans believe that there is simply no replacement for him.



Despite the disappointing performance from Mensah, Ghana managed to salvage a draw thanks to a late goal from substitute Osman Bukari, who levelled the score just a minute after coming on. Lucas Joao had opened the scoring for Angola in the second half.



See some comments below:





Gideon Mensah has had two games to nail the position.

His performances over that period have raised more questions than they've convinced.