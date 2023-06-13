Gideon Mensah ruled out of Ghana-Madagascar clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Defender Gideon Mensah has been ruled out of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday, June 16, 2023.



Mensah was part of the team who reported to camp on Monday, June 11 but failed to train with the team at the Accra Sports Stadium on the first day.



After being assessed by the medical team over a knee injury that was picked up in the course of the season, the AJ Auxerre man has been withdrawn from the squad that will face Madagascar.



“Gideon picked up a knee injury during the season but his club managed him conservatively until the end of the season. Upon assessment in camp on Monday, we decided to excuse him from this game in order not to aggravate the injury” Team medical head, Dr. Prince Pambo said as quoted by ghanafa.org.



“We expect him to have enough rest during the break to be able to recover on time for next season” Dr. Pambo added.



With the absence of Mensah, the only available left-back is Patrick Kpodzo who received his first call-up in 2022 but he is yet to play for the Black Stars.



However, coach Hughton is expected to announce a replacement for Gideon Mensah by the close of Tuesday, June 13.



Meanwhile, the team will continue with the preparations for the crucial AFCON qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, June 13 and leave Ghana on Friday, June 16, 2023.



Ghana will play Madagascar on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.



