Gideon Mensah reveals how Abdul Mumin helped him to settle at Vitoria Guimaraes

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah has shared how fellow countryman, Abdul Mumin helped him settled at Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal.



The former WAFA left-back joined the Portuguese side prior to the start of the 2020/21 Portuguese Primeira Liga.



Mensah has been a key figure for the side featuring 16 appearances for the club.



According to him, he joined Guimaraes from Red Bull Salzberg with an injury but Abdul Mumin helped him settled at the club.



“I played one preseason game at Red Bull before the transfer was finalised," he told godfred.substack.com in an interview.



"I picked up an injury and so I could not get off to a fast start as I had anticipated. Moving to a new club by itself is never easy.



"Much more moving to a new club in a different country. Mumin came through for me when



"I arrived. He lived next door and helped me out during my recuperation.



"That helped me get back to work," he added.



Mensah was named in CK Akonnor's squad for the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers but missed the games due to injury.