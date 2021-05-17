Gideon Mensah pops up on the radar of four French clubs

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has emerged on the radar of four French clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.



Currently on loan at Portuguese outfit, Vitoria Guimaraes, the 22-year-old is attracting interest from Lille, St Ettiene, Reims and Bordeaux.



Sources close to GHANASoccernet.com say the Ghanaian left-back will be making a decision at the end of the season.



The Red Bull Salzburg owned player is enjoying a stellar campaign in Portugal, having played 22 games in the Liga Pro.



Vitoria Guimaraes have the option of making the loan deal a permanent one but due to financial constraints, they won't be able to offer him a deal, leaving his doors open.



Mensah came close to joining Barcelona last summer but following a breach in a non-disclosure agreement, the move fell through.



He has since been the first choice left-back at the national team, even though he missed Ghana's double AFCON qualifier in March.



The former WAFA player has been named in the squad for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco next month.



