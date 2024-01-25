Gideon Mensah pens emotional apology to Ghanaians after Black Stars’ exit from 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah has apologised to Ghanaians for the poor performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The full-back was part of the 27-man squad that went to Ivory Coast to represent the country at the AFCON.



Unfortunately, Ghana failed to perform at the tournament and crashed out at the end of the group stages.



In a post on X today, Gideon Mensah has apologised for letting Ghanaians down.



He has vowed to work hard with his teammates to make Ghanaians happy.



“Very heavy heart & deep thoughts after our unfortunate exit from the ongoing AFCON. We set out on a high but disappointed our motherland and fans who's diehard support we can never take for granted but one thing is for sure that we will keep working very hard until we bring back the Smiles & Joy,” Gideon Mensah said.



The Black Stars arrived in Ghana on Wednesday night after crashing out of the 2023 AFCON.



All players are travelling back to their clubs including Gideon Mensah.