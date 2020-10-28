Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Gideon Mensah becomes first Black Stars player to recover from coronavirus

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah

Defender Gideon Mensah has become the first Black Stars player to recover from the novel Coronavirus after returning to training at Victoria SC.



Following Ghana's friendly matches against Mali and Qatar in the last international break, as many as 6 players tested positive for the deadly disease after returning to their respective clubs.



As reported earlier, Gideon Mensah has fully recovered from the disease.



In line with that, he has already started training and will be available for selecting when Victoria SC play their next match in the Portuguese top-flight league.



With his recovery, the full-back has become the first out of all the Black Stars players who tested positive to test negative.



Meanwhile, Joseph Aidoo and Jordan Ayew are said to be close to recovering as well.

