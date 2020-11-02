Sports News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin impress in Vitoria de Guimaraes away win against Gil Vincente

Ghanaian duo, Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin were both in action as Vitoria de Guimaraes recorded a win over Gil Vincente on Sunday in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.



Mensah, who contracted Covid-19 after featuring for Ghana in the two friendlies staged in Turkey recovered and started the game whiles, Mumin who also recovered from Covid-19 also started the game.



On the 23rd minute, Bruno Duarte broke the deadlock for Vitoria de Guimaraes but Samuel Lino levelled his side up with an equalizer on the 66th minute.



However, with a minute to end the game at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos, Diogo Filipe Costa Rocha scored a stunner to seal all three points for Vitoria de Guimaraes.



The hard-fought win has sent Vitoria de Guimaraes to the 5th on the league log with 10 points.



Mensah and Mumin both impressed in the game. Mensah enjoyed the full throttle of the game whiles Mumin was substituted on the 79th minutes.



The duo will be hoping to continue their fine form when Vitoria de Guimaraes host Sporting Lisbon on Saturday at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques stadium.



Meanwhile, Gideon Mensah has been named in CK Akonnor's 23 man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afon] qualifiers against Sudan this month.

