Gideon Jung to stay beyond the winter transfer window due to Hamburg's injury crises

Defender, Gideon Jung

German-born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung will be staying at Hamburg SV beyond the winter transfer window.



Jung was reported to be on his way out of the club following the lack of regular playtime.



But after injuries to Jan Gyamerah and Klaus Gjasula, the versatile player has been forced to stay despite his desire to leave.



The injury situation was made worst at the weekend when Amadou Onana also picked a knock.



This season Jung has made only eight appearances accumulating 236 minutes.



Jung's current contract with Hamburg expires in 2022, but the versatile player is attracting interest from clubs in the Bundesliga II.

