Gideon Asante snatches a point for Hearts of Oak in 1-1 draw with Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak held Berekum Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in their 12th match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday.



Despite a slow start which saw the Phobians trail in the first half, through resilience and determination, they bounced back to rescue a vital point in front of the home crowd.



Berekum Chelsea began strongly as Emmanuel Essien broke the deadlock on the 25th-minute mark stunning Hearts of Oak.



However, interim boss Abdul Rahim Bashiru showcased his tactical prowess which effectively paid off. He introduced Gideon Asante and Seidu Suraj on the hour mark which eventually turned the dynamics in his team's favour. Asante eventually got the equaliser in the 71st minute to earn a crucial point.



Despite more efforts from both sides in a bid to win all three points, it ultimately ended in a stalemate.



Hearts of Oak who have now drawn seven games in their last nine occupy the sixth position with 16 points as coach Bashiru maintains a positive start to his new role following the departure of Martin Koompan a few weeks ago.



His next assignment is to lead the team on another difficult trip to Aduana Stars to try and stop the league leaders.