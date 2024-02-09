Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence undergoes significant facelift with World Cup money

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet

The Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram is undergoing a significant facelift, with notable improvements including the installation of two new floodlights and the establishment of two top-of-the-range natural grass pitches.



These enhancements, spearheaded by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) under President Kurt Okraku's leadership, mark a pivotal step towards elevating the centre's facilities to meet international standards.



Funded in part by the allocation received from the government for the World Cup 2022, these developments underscore the GFA's commitment to enhancing football infrastructure across the country.



The installation of floodlights not only extends the usability of the centre's facilities but also enables evening training sessions and matches, catering to the needs of both players and coaches.



Moreover, the establishment of top-of-the-range natural grass pitches represents a significant upgrade in playing surfaces, providing optimal conditions for training and matches. These meticulously maintained pitches offer a conducive environment for player development and performance, aligning with the GFA's vision to foster excellence in football at all levels.



The Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, long regarded as a vital hub for football development in Ghana, is poised to further solidify its status as a premier training facility with these latest improvements. The upgraded facilities will not only benefit the national teams but also provide a platform for aspiring footballers to hone their skills and realize their full potential.



The GFA's commitment to developing football infrastructure is a testament to the organization's dedication to raising the standard of football in Ghana.



With the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence leading the charge, the future of Ghanaian football looks brighter than ever.