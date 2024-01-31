Ghanaians won't allow you sack a coach next time - Foh-Amoaning warns Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association has been warned that the firing of Chris Hughton is the last opportunity he will have to throw a coach under the bus for another failure of the Black Stars.



Moses Foh-Amoaning, a veteran journalist and boxing administrator cautioned that the current GFA administration have only one opportunity left to hire and fire a coach therefore should be cautious in making that decision.



In an interview with Happy FM, Foh-Amoaning noted that Ghanaians will bay for the blood of the FA and its officials if Ghana suffers yet another heartbreaking tournament.



He implored them to be meticulous and take time to appoint the next Black Stars coach and also put measures in place to revive Ghana football.



“This is the last time Ghanaians will allow the GFA to sack the coach. The next time they will not be allowed to sack, they will have to sack themselves. I’m pleading with them to exercise some restraint and caution in selecting the next coach.



“Ghana football is in a state of abyss so let’s not rush to make quick decisions. By the grace of God, we will qualify for the World Cup but even if we are unable to qualify, we should focus on building our football for the future. The national team belongs to the nation being operated by the FA so there's no point rushing some of these situations,” he said on Happy FM.



The Black Stars left the 2023 AFCON, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



