Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Ghanaians turn heat on UK website for calling Asamoah Gyan ‘broke’

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

The Sun, a UK-based website yesterday had a feel of the Ghanaian social media savagery after it published a story which cites Asamoah Gyan as one of many footballers ‘who lost their fortune’.



In a short video story on their social media handles, the website listed Gyan alongside Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and others as ex-footballers who have become victims of the ‘riches to rag’ tag.



In Gyan’s divorce battle with his wife, it was reported that the striker had only $600 in his account.



That report has become the basis for The Sun’s description of Gyan as a footballer who lost his fortune.



Ghanaians hopped on the twitter post and criticised them for peddling falsehood about the legendary striker.



The tweeps sought to set the record straight and listed some companies owned by Gyan.



Meanwhile, Gyan’s move to boyhood club Kumasi Asante Kotoko has hit a snag after he tabled a demand considered to be outrageous by the club.



$500,000 is the amount of cash Gyan is asking from Kotoko which has led to officials of the club having second thoughts about the deal.



Gyan, according to his manager, Samuel Anim Addo is not against the idea of joining Kotoko but he would want some big money before putting pen to paper.



Kotoko are reportedly considering other options with a Kenyan striker linked with the club now.





Not all footballers are loaded



These superstars lost their fortune???? pic.twitter.com/WpFzBIDa5p — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) September 30, 2020

Baby jet 600????...Mo agyimi papa!!. Hit the "translate tweet" to understand me..???????????????????? — Ekow Gotty???????? (@EkowGotty) September 30, 2020

You people loose a lot of credibility by posting such gabbage to global audience, I’m in Ghana ???????? & Asamoah Gyan have loads of cash stacked in Assets & other businesses. Check the accuracy of your facts before you post anything for us to read @TheSunFootball — yawjunior (@JnrEmml) September 30, 2020

Baby Jet really, if someone is broke saf not him. Do your research well. — Germain (@Kobby_germain) September 30, 2020

Siafuor you know baby jet @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 ? Mini stadium he build for Accra Academy saf be how much ? — AYERH ???????????? (@ayerhraf) September 30, 2020

The sun this is a shum — Nii-Amarh (@nii_amarh_) September 30, 2020

