Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Ghanaians to help name U-15 National teams and CHAN team

Local Black Stars

Following the decision of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to create U-15 National teams for Boys and Girls, it will be prudent to have names for the two teams.



Again, it has become necessary to give a proper name for the home-based senior national team (Local Black Stars), the CHAN team.



The GFA is therefore calling on members of the general public to come up with suggestions for consideration by the Executive Council to name the three National Teams.



Interested persons can send their suggestions to info@ghanafa.org.