You are here: HomeSports2021 02 23Article 1186714

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanafa.org

Ghanaians to help name U-15 National teams and CHAN team

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Local Black Stars Local Black Stars

Following the decision of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to create U-15 National teams for Boys and Girls, it will be prudent to have names for the two teams.

Again, it has become necessary to give a proper name for the home-based senior national team (Local Black Stars), the CHAN team.

The GFA is therefore calling on members of the general public to come up with suggestions for consideration by the Executive Council to name the three National Teams.

Interested persons can send their suggestions to info@ghanafa.org.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment