Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Ghanaians slam UK websites for stereotypical comments on Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

British news portals, The Sun and Mirror were forced to make changes to publications they made about Thomas Partey after some Ghanaians called them out for making stereotypical and racist description about the midfielder.



Separate publications by the two website which seek to highlight Partey’s rise from Ghana to the London-based club was titled “Thomas Partey’s journey from poverty-stricken childhood to Arsenal’s midfield.”



Angry reactions greeted the publications with Nana Aba Anamoah and Ace Ankomah leading the brigade of criticism on the British tabloids.



Some of the tweeps slammed the tabloids for being obsessed with the negatives instead of the positives.



Others also accused them of making derogatory and demeaning comments about the Ghanaian midfielder.



Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the dying embers of the European transfer window for a fee of £45m.



The midfield enforcer signed a four-year deal which will see him earn $260,000 weekly.





This is pure nonsense,I’m an arsenal fan but signing partey wasnt a privilege for him but for the club,he worked hard for it and has come to help us improve,he is working for whatever the hell he is being paid,take down this disgraceful post. — Adébáy??. (@MisterBayo_) October 7, 2020

I despise it when writers/journalists use terms like “Poverty-stricken” narrative to describe the Journeys of particularly African sports people for profits. I see the caption and instantly I’m disgusted.



Hard work and desire is more inspiring than this nonsense. — David Ify (@DavidIfy8) October 7, 2020

Enough of this myth that most african people are poverty stricken.. it's sickening and it's inaccurate. — Chinedu Samuel (@Friie_man) October 7, 2020

Because everyone in Ghana lives a "poverty-stricken existence," and everything in Africa is barren wasteland. May they continue to expose their prejudice and intentional ignorance. Sickening. — Michael-Angello Sarbah (@De_an_ge_lo) October 6, 2020

As for this @TheSunFootball I wonder the kind of editors they have at the place. Mediocrity at the highest level. They did another chaff article on @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 & it was as appalling as this one. — yawjunior (@JnrEmml) October 7, 2020

These @TheSunFootball guys they got a bunch of highly systematic racial writers. Anytime they write about a person of colour they try to downgrade the person. They did it to Raheem Sterling; smh..Am not surprised — Armstrong???????? (@ShadyzGeek) October 6, 2020

But who even reads @TheSun..they are so unprofessional and mean..most of their articles seeks to run down people. Poverty stricken? In England u guys can't even feed children..it has taken a footballer to feed em by raising awareness..poverty stricken people!!! — manUTD4lyf (@Paa_kwasi86) October 6, 2020

@TheSunFootball your article about Partey is so shameful. I’m disappointed and my beautiful rich country where your country England stole their riches from demands an apology from you #ParteyAfterPartey #ParteyTime — Kofi Stecks (@stecks_) October 6, 2020

They mean Partey was poor and not Ghana is poor. Unless you are aware of Partey’s background. These people just want headlines that would make you want to read — Demba Ba (@Queen_guide) October 6, 2020

Disgraceful post — dre_montana16 (@DreMontana16) October 7, 2020

Nonsense — Habibi Cazorla (@derek_acquah) October 7, 2020

Nkwasia fo) — George Bastuba???????????????? (@mista_amofa) October 7, 2020

