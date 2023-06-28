You are here: HomeSports2023 06 28Article 1793963

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians slam Black Meteors after heavy defeat to Morocco

Some Ghanaian football fans have slammed the Black Meteors following their heavy defeat against Morocco in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team's resounding 5-1 defeat has triggered a flurry of reactions throughout the nation, as fans express their frustration and apprehension regarding the team's performance.

Expectations were high among supporters, who hoped for a commendable showing from the Black Meteors that would have instilled hope for progressing from the group stages to the semi-finals.

Regrettably, the team now faces the daunting task of overcoming Guinea in their next match to avoid elimination from the tournament.

Social media platforms have been inundated with comments from passionate football enthusiasts, who have expressed their deep disappointment in the Black Meteors' lacklustre display.

Many have raised concerns about the team's tactics, defensive vulnerabilities, and their inability to mount a strong comeback after conceding early goals.

This defeat has also sparked heated debates about the overall state of Ghanaian football, with discussions primarily revolving around player development, coaching structures, and the urgent need for more robust grassroots programs.

