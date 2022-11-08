Ghanaians share mixed reactions over Mubarak Wakaso in Ghana’s squad for World Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Some football fans in the country have expressed mixed reactions over Mubarak Wakaso’s inclusion in Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Wakaso played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars exited the tournament in the group stage.



The player also contributed to Ghana’s campaign at the 2013 AFCON and has been a constant member of the national team over the years.



However, many have raised concerns over the player's fitness and his discipline on the pitch while a few others have also supported his inclusion based on his experience in the national team



With coach Otto Addo expected to reduce the 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup to a 26-man squad, it is unknown if Mubarak Wakaso would make the final list.



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



Here are reactions over Mubarak Wakaso’s inclusion in Ghana’s World Cup squad



