Ghanaians react to sacking of Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu has been sacked

Ghanaians on social media have shared their thoughts on the decision by management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to sack Maxwell Konadu.



A Twitter post by Asante Kotoko sighted by GhanaWeb.com on Friday read:



“Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club wishes to inform the general public that it has decided to part ways with Coach Maxwell Konadu as its Head Coach with immediate effect. Coach Johnson Smith has been appointed to lead the team in the interim.”



News of the dismissal of Maxwell Konadu comes in hours after Kotoko suffered defeat to Accra Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday, December 17.



Maxwell Konadu’s second coming to Asante Kotoko was met with a number of worrying statistics.



The coach supervised 18 matches, earning 8 wins, 6 draws and losing 4 games. He had a win rate of 44%, whiles his team succeeded in scoring 17 goals and conceding 10 goals.



However, the dismissal of the former Black Stars coach has been met with divided views from the public.



So sad, meaning the Africa campaign has also fallen apart ???????????? — ELIKEM????????PELE (@ElikemPeleDoe) December 18, 2020

I think this won't solve the problem. He just bought 10 new players how does he formed a spine? He needed time. Got to support my mgt on this though but I felt he needed a bit of time — Micheal Baah Akuoko (@AkuokoBaah) December 18, 2020

bad decision 4rm de management

haw culd u bought 11 players with recommendation of coach Maxwell Konadu n sacked him after playing only 5 games

So if de New coach comes n says he dnt need these set of players wat will de management du — Lystyposh@email.com (@lystyposh) December 18, 2020

Ahhh Why do you people repeat the same mistake,start of a season,new coach,an African championship,you bow and then start the blame game ahh — #Endsars (@Just_Kofii) December 18, 2020

Nana Yaw Amponsah after imposing players on Maxwell Konadu and the team is not performing u have sack him. SHM, just tell us the truth that u want to bring in an expatriate coach because from day one we knew your intention that u wanted a white man to coach the team — Sammy Sissoko (@sammysissoko) December 18, 2020

Am very happy to hear Maxiwel Konadu sack.......he is not a good coach — LUDA GENERAL (@Surajhamza1) December 18, 2020

Maxwell too shaa dodo

They provided the best technologies to him but he didn't performed...

He had 3 assistant Coaches

They brought Veo, Instat and others but he failed.



Ck had one assistant and performed well but he was sacked

Guys remember karma dey — Klef (@KLEF360) December 18, 2020

I don't normally support sacking of Coaches but Maxwell has not shown any improvement after all the players signed for him. Goodluck to him. We move — Baba Suley (@SuakAmid) December 18, 2020

NK you have to be carful we support you but just one lost you sack your coach what is this. You I don't think you know our funs well. — Emmanuel Spark Taylor (@EmmanuelSparkT1) December 18, 2020

Maxwell need to blame himself such an experienced coach you allow management to impose players who have been inactive for 3 seasons to Kotoko hmm for Pee Jay Moses the communication manager to tell us Adomako is a prolific striker with 3 chances he will score 2 ???????? concert ???????? — Mickey0783 (@Micros69) December 18, 2020

The performance of the team is so abysmal when you are watching them. I don't know what is wrong with @Konadu4Maxwell in terms of his tactics. Wish him well anyway. Hope they get a good replacement but all the current technical team must leave when we appoint new coach — MICHAEL OWUSU ASENSO (@MASENSO) December 18, 2020

Please it's true that the Hisense contract is helping our opposing team instead of our darling club. Because I hear that if any player score a winning goal that player will be payed Ghc 5000.00. Please come out and explain to us — ASARE OPPONG ERNEST (@withgodasareoe1) December 18, 2020

The sacking of coaches isn't a long term solution. However for a coach of Maxwell's calibre, he should have done better with Kotoko so far. How can you offload almost half of your team and bring in new faces with some never playing football for a longer time and you rather rely — Stephen Osei-Akoto (@daviciouz) December 18, 2020

Hmm ay3 ka. Although Incase of anything the coach have to be blamed but you need to work on the players as well because some are not performing well at all. — Nana Phrimpong Jr.???????????????????????? (@PhrimpongJnr) December 18, 2020

