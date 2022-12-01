You are here: HomeSports2022 12 01Article 1673000

Sports News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians react to Luis Suarez's 'I won't apologize' statement

Uruguay striker, Luis Suarez play videoUruguay striker, Luis Suarez

Former Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez has refused to apologize to Ghanaians for his handball incident, which denied Ghana an opportunity to play in the semi-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Luiz Saurez in 2010 became the enemy of Africans, particularly Ghanaians when he prevented Dominic Adiyiah's goal-bound header by making the save with his hand in the 119th minute.

Ghana was awarded a penalty from Luiz Saurez's handball, but Asamoah Gyan couldn't dispatch the penalty, and the Black Stars went on to lose the game 4-2 on a penalty with both John Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah missing their kicks.

Asked whether he will apologize to Ghanaians for the incident at the pre-match conference ahead of Friday's game, the Uruguay striker said that he will not apologize because he didn't hurt any player.

"I don’t need to apologize. I’d apologize if I injured a player but in this situation, I handled the ball, I took a red card, and the Ghana player missed the penalty."

"It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my responsibility," Luis Suarez added.

The comment has attracted mixed reactions on social media, as some have defended him for putting himself on the line for his country.



Here are some of the social media reactions.