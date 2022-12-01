Ghanaians react to Luis Suarez's 'I won't apologize' statement

Sports News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Former Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez has refused to apologize to Ghanaians for his handball incident, which denied Ghana an opportunity to play in the semi-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



Luiz Saurez in 2010 became the enemy of Africans, particularly Ghanaians when he prevented Dominic Adiyiah's goal-bound header by making the save with his hand in the 119th minute.



Ghana was awarded a penalty from Luiz Saurez's handball, but Asamoah Gyan couldn't dispatch the penalty, and the Black Stars went on to lose the game 4-2 on a penalty with both John Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah missing their kicks.



Asked whether he will apologize to Ghanaians for the incident at the pre-match conference ahead of Friday's game, the Uruguay striker said that he will not apologize because he didn't hurt any player.



"I don’t need to apologize. I’d apologize if I injured a player but in this situation, I handled the ball, I took a red card, and the Ghana player missed the penalty."



"It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my responsibility," Luis Suarez added.



The comment has attracted mixed reactions on social media, as some have defended him for putting himself on the line for his country.







Here are some of the social media reactions.





Luis Suarez blames Asamoah Gyan for Ghana's infamous quarter-final exit, refuses to apologize.



“Ghana’s player missed a penalty, not me. Maybe I can apologize if I tackled and injured a player. It’s not my fault, I didn’t miss the penalty."#QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/1VAwk0BNHU — *Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) December 1, 2022

Fans are overreacting for nothing. Suarez was defending his country at all costs which every player should emulate.



He was duly punished for his action and Ghana was given the chance to make amends but blew it.



Truly I don't see what Suarez should apologize for. pic.twitter.com/RTLTDdnD97 — LARRY ???? (@Mustapha_Tc) December 1, 2022

Let me remind you on what happened between Ghana and Uruguay at 2010 World Cup when Suarez blocked a goal scoring opportunity with his hands few seconds to end match ???????? Gyan missed the penalty???????? We play Uruguay ???????? this Friday..#Ghana #Qatar2022 #BlackStars Let’s go hard???????????? pic.twitter.com/8kwxz3o6pD — Bhadext????Patoa????⭐️ (@bhadext) December 1, 2022

Luis Suarez isn't wrong tbh. Gyan missed the penalty, Ghana had 30 minutes with an extra man, then hit two more horrible penalties in the shoot out. https://t.co/1nr90ZUbUs — Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) December 1, 2022

"I didn't miss the penalty. It's not my fault"



Luis Suarez on that handball in the 2010 world cup pic.twitter.com/L8nZyAjHpU — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) December 1, 2022

Suarez and Uruguay go hear am tomorrow.. Alla walahi — ABOCHIE ????????‍♂️???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@abochie_) December 1, 2022

Suarez should stand well because Ghanaian’s will finish him if we win tomorrow’s game. ???????????????? — Sista Tasha ????????❤️ (@Sista_Tasha) December 1, 2022

Suarez says he’s not sorry. Practically says he will do it again if it came to it! pic.twitter.com/iDXETYtocg — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) December 1, 2022

Suarez says it's not his fault Ghana missed the penalty in 2010. ???? pic.twitter.com/8mZWm86iY4 — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) December 1, 2022

Suarez refuses to apologise for Ghana handball in 2010, says it's their fault for missing the penalty — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) December 1, 2022

The player who missed the penalty released a hit song after the tournament, but it’s Suarez you people are demanding apology from. Lol — Fiifi (@Efson_) December 1, 2022

Luis Suarez on the 2010 incident;



I don’t need to apologize. I’d apologize if I injured a player but in this situation, I handled the ball, I take a red card and the Ghana player missed the penalty. It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my responsibility”. pic.twitter.com/5OSuZetwk6 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) December 1, 2022