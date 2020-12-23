You are here: HomeSports2020 12 23Article 1140083

Soccer News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians react to Kotoko’s defeat to Al Hilal in CAF Champions League

Some Ghanaians have descended on Asante Kotoko following their 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

The Porcupines looked rusty in the game and barely created a glorious chance at goal whiles their opponents looked refined and worked their way towards goal a couple of times.

After an entertaining first half dominated by the Sudanese side, the game ended goalless in the first half.

However, the only goal in the game was scored in the 77th by Vinny Bongonga who scored from close range after he was assisted by Mohammed Quatarra.

Following the defeat in today’s game, many Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on the team's performance.

The Porcupines sacked their head coach, Maxwell Konadu after losing his only game in the new Ghana Premier League campaign and appointed his deputy, Johnson Smith as the interim head coach.

Many have blamed the recent happenings in the club's top hierarchy as the reason for the team's abysmal showmanship in Wednesday’s game.

