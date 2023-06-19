You are here: HomeSports2023 06 19Article 1788404

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaians react to Black Stars stalemate against Madagascar

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views following the Black Stars away stalemate against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The Black Stars were held at the Stade Barea Mahamasina in Antananarivo by Madagascar in the penultimate AFCON qualifier on Sunday.

This means Ghana will have to wait until the final game of Group E to seal their qualification to the AFCON next year.

Despite the draw, Ghana remain top of the group with 9 points from five games with one more match to go in September against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

However, it appears Ghanaians were not impressed with the performance of coach Chris Hughton and the entire team

Check some reactions below: