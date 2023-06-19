Ghanaians react to Black Stars stalemate against Madagascar

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views following the Black Stars away stalemate against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.



The Black Stars were held at the Stade Barea Mahamasina in Antananarivo by Madagascar in the penultimate AFCON qualifier on Sunday.



This means Ghana will have to wait until the final game of Group E to seal their qualification to the AFCON next year.



Despite the draw, Ghana remain top of the group with 9 points from five games with one more match to go in September against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.



However, it appears Ghanaians were not impressed with the performance of coach Chris Hughton and the entire team



Check some reactions below:





Instead of fielding his strongest team and winning it now. He was experimenting

Who plays Jordan Ayew as target man striker in 2023?

Nottingham Forest sef nor dey give Dede more than 45minutes. — Universal AG (@KwabenaGenius) June 18, 2023

Chris Hughton is just not the guy .I don’t want to see Dede Ayew in the next call up — Kwamedey (@Kwamedey11) June 18, 2023

The captain hasn’t done anything

We should just admit

We have no quality players

They are average players playing against average Madagascar players



Ghana is only living on past glories in football nothing more.



Look at our player who plays for Arsenal lol ???? banku players — KNUST CR7 (@mr_president789) June 18, 2023

Useless team — ✞♫????????????????????_???????????? (@Asto19744) June 18, 2023

Ghana Banku Stars ✨ — KNUST CR7 (@mr_president789) June 18, 2023

We played against Chris Hughton Age mates and drew ?



Interesting pic.twitter.com/lFxKxNwLGf — ???????????????? ???????????????? ✌️✺ (@Eben_Essel1) June 18, 2023