Ghanaians rave over Black Stars' 2-0 win over Switzerland

Sports News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have won the hearts and minds of football fans following their 2-0 win over Switzerland in their friendly match on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



The Black Stars of Ghana defeated Switzerland 2-0 with goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo.



Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring with a header from a corner kick taken by Daniel Kofi Kyereh.



The goal by the defender, which was the first goal of the game, inspired Ghana to another goal when striker Antoine Semenyo launched a glorious pass from Kamaldeen Sulemana to slot home a volley.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, some football fans disclosed that they were surprised by the performance of the Black Stars, as they managed to win the match without Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus.



Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who was handed a starting role in the game, was on the lips of most fans, as they were elated with his blistering performance in the game.



According to some fans, Otto Addo has demonstrated his control over the team and needs the support of fans in the country.



Watch video below











JNA/BOG



