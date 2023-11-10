You are here: HomeSports2023 11 10Article 1878584

Sports News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians question call-ups of Dede Ayew, Edmund Addo for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Dede Ayew and Edmund Addo Dede Ayew and Edmund Addo

Some Ghanaian football fans have questioned the call-ups of Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew and Edmund Addo in the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew, who is currently club-less, has been called up for the games against Madagascar and Comoros after being left out of Ghana's squad for the international friendlies in October.

The call-up of Edmund Addo and Kassim Adams, despite neither player playing at club level, has also raised suspicion.

Some Ghanaians also expressed concerns over why Patrick Pfeiffer has yet to get a call-up after switching his nationality from Germany to Ghana.

Fans were also unhappy about the exclusion of Fatawu Issahaku, who appears to have peaked in form at Leicester City, while some expressed mixed reactions to the exclusion of Baba Rahman, despite being impressive at club level.

Coach Chris Hughton's 25-man squad boasts a number of returning players, including Jojo Wollacott, Baba Iddrisu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Majeed Ashimeru.

Ghana will take on Madagascar on November 17 before playing Comoros three days later in the World Cup qualifiers.

