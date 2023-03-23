Ghanaians predict 3-0 win for Black Stars against Angola

Sports News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Some football fans in Kumasi are confident the Black Stars will beat Angola by three goals in their clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



The Black Stars match against Angola would be their first match in 2023 after the World Cup in Qatar.



According to some fans, with players like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey in great form, they expect the Black Stars to win by a three-goal margin.



“I expect the Black Stars to win the match by either 3-2 or 3-1. I expect Kudus, Partey and Jordan to score in the match,” one supporter told GhanaWeb.



However, one fan who was pessimistic about the Black Stars' chances of winning the game, stated that the team might suffer a defeat.



“So far as Dede Ayew will play, we will lose by three goals,” the fan stated.



Ghana will be hoping to win the game to top the group table as they are currently tied with Angola on 4 points after managing one win and a draw in the qualifiers.



