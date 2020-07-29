Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Ghanaians praise Jordan Ayew for winning three awards at Crystal Palace

Ayew is Crystal Palace player of the year

Jordan Ayew has become the toast of social media users after bagging three awards at Crystal Palace end of season awards.



Ayew’s best season in English football saw him score nine goals and overtake Tony Yeboah as Ghana’s record scorer in the Premier League with a cumulative 25 goals.



One of Jordan’s nine goals this season was a belter against West Ham which has won him both the Amazon Prime and Crystal Palace goal of the Year award.



Added to that is the Player of the Year award as well as Clubs’ Players’ Player of the Year.



For someone who joined the club for just $2.5million, Jordan looked to be an absolute steal for the London-club.



Speaking after picking up the awards, Jordan paid tribute to late Olympique Marseille chief Pape Diouf and also thanked his family for support.



Ayew expressed appreciation to his Palace mates and promised to work harder next season.



Some Ghanaians on social media have been showering praises on him following the announcement.





