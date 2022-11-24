Ghanaians on social media react to Akufo-Addo's visit to Black Stars camp

Sports News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s arrival at the Black Stars camp has sparked many conversations on social media, especially, Twitter, with diverse opinions from users.



Some of the tweets sighted by GhanaWeb described the visit of the president as needless while suggesting that it would cost the defeat of the team. Others, however, said it was an encouragement to the Black Stars squad.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his entourage have arrived in Qatar to visit the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup opener against Portugal.



The president is expected to be present at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) to watch the game.



Ghana will face Portugal at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) as the two sides go head-to-head for the second time at the World Cup.



The two countries first met in 2014 when Portugal beat Ghana 2-1 in the final group game with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner.



The game is set at 16:00 GMT kick-off time on Thursday, November 24, 2022.



Check out some recations below.







They will even lose so we pour all our frustration on Akuffo Addo for going to qatar instead of staying to listen to the budget he and his people have prepared. — Ella ⚜???? (@ImmaNnuela) November 24, 2022

As akuffo addo dey go qatar go watch the match dierr. We lose that. #TeamGhana — TheCoolKid™ ???????? (@_theSlark) November 24, 2022

Akuffo Addo too is going to Qatar. Ghana mmom paa dier — Isaac Obeng Submarine (@ike_milan) November 24, 2022

Akuffo Addo going to Qatar to motivate the players is bad news.

He doesn’t inspire hope, neither does he inspire confidence.

He is just a complete waste of time. — ANALYSIS PHD. (@Bellboy8844) November 23, 2022

Maybe Akuffo Addo must read about the good qualities of a patriotic citizen.



How can a president like you travel just to Qatar to encourage the Black Stars of Ghana all in the name of a football match against Portugal.



What happened to zoom meetings????????????? — JOHN EFFISAH JUNIOR ???? (@_theEffisahJnr) November 24, 2022

The President of Ghana Nana Akuffo Addo has arrived in Qatar to encourage the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their match against Portugal ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/P4XbAZ8FIg — Aristotle Peprah Jr (@AristotlePepra2) November 24, 2022

Truth be told, Akuffo Addo's trip to Qatar is needless. Going to Qatar is wasting the tax payers money. He could have just called to wish them well. #BlackStars #Ghana #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 — Susuassey Mathias (@TheModelMan__) November 24, 2022

Akuffo Addo Dey go do what for the Qatar there? You going there serves as no motivation whatsoever as y’all think. — Waddle Komla Selasi Dogbey ???? (@togbe_waddle_) November 24, 2022

