Ghanaians on social media divided over winner of Ghana-Portugal tie

Ghanaians on social media, especially on Twitter, are divided about the winner of Ghana's opening game against Portugal on Thursday, November 2022.

While some are optimistic that the Black Stars will beat Portugal to kick their World Cup campaign on a high, others believe Ghana stand no chance against Portugal, predicting that the Black Stars will be wallopped.

Ghana will face Portugal at Stadium 974 (Rass Abou Aboud) as the two sides go head-to-head for the second time at the World Cup.

The two countries first met in 2014 when Portugal beat Ghana 2-1 in the final group game with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner.

