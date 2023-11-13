Ghanaians hold final funeral rite for Man United legend Sir Bobby Charlton in Accra

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

An unnamed group in Ghana has held final funeral rites for deceased Manchester United legend Sir Robert Charlton in Accra.



The service was held in Tesano, a sub-hub of Accra, to pay their last respect to the English football icon.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the setting was well-decorated for the event, with dominant red and black colours, and Sir Bobby's poster beautifully displayed on the wall.



Some individuals dressed in their funeral attires were in attendance to mourn the Manchester United legend.



Meanwhile, in England, thousands including Paddy Crerand, Alex Stepney, Bryan Robson, Steve Bruce, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Peter Schmeichel, Andrew Cole, and others graced the main funeral event held in Manchester today, November 13, 2023.



Sir Bobby, as he was widely recognized, passed away on October 21, 2023, in England at age 86.



He was a football icon who also earned global recognition for his life outside of football. He was widely considered one of the greatest players of all time.



He was one of the very few players to have won the FIFA World Cup, the European Cup, and the Ballon d'Or.



