'Ghanaians haven't lost interest in the Ghana Premier League' - Sports minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, exclaims that Ghanaian football fans have not lost interest in the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking at a thought leadership event organized by Joy Sports, Ussif passionately emphasized that the waning attendance numbers in recent seasons do not reflect a decline in the nation's love for the sport.



Drawing attention to the significant turnouts witnessed during matches between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics just two years ago, Ussif pointed out that the fervor and passion for football among Ghanaians remain as vibrant as ever.



"I refuse to believe that Ghanaians have suddenly lost interest in football. No, the passion is still alive and vibrant. We must, therefore, delve deeper into the underlying factors responsible for this decline and take decisive actions to revive our beloved league," declared Ussif.



“Two years ago, the fierce rivalry between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics drew an overwhelming crowd. Yet, we find ourselves grappling with a disheartening decline in attendance at recent fixtures."