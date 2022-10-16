Ghanaians have been unfair to the Ayews - George Afriyie

Sports News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: Betty Yawson, Contributor

Former GFA Vice president George Afriyie believes Ghanaians have been unnecessarily hard on the Ayew brothers.



The two sons of the legendary Abedi Pele, have always been the scapegoats anytime the Black Stars of Ghana perform abysmally.



Many have even called for their heads, demanding they are not called into the national team again.



But speaking to Untold Stories TV GH, George Afriyie said he thinks that Ghanaians are unfair to the Ayew brothers.



"We have been unfair to them. As footballers, they all have their flaws but trust me if a player is playing in the EPL today, week in we out, what will be the justification for not calling him? It's the same justification I will call for the inclusion of Jeffrey Schlupp."



According to the astute football administrator, the two players are of good quality and a great addition to the Black Stars hence it will be unjust to call for their exclusion from the Black Stars.



"For me, if you call Jordan, you have called a good player from a good league. If I am not mistaken, just check the numbers of Andre Ayew. We are just criticising them unfairly."



