Ghanaians hail 'special' Kamaldeen Sulemana after brace against Liverpool

Some Ghanaians on social media have dubbed Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana as a special player after he scored twice in Southampton's stalemate with Liverpool on Sunday, May 28, 2023.



Kamaldeen Sulemana hit a brace at the Saint Mary's stadium in his side's 4-4 draw against Liverpool on the final day of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.



The former Stade Rennes winger produced a magical finish in the first half to pull Southampton level while they trailed 2-1.



His second of the afternoon, a wonderful curler after a stunning run from his own half, gave Southampton the lead in the early minutes of the second half.



Following his double, some Ghanaians on Twitter lauded the 22-year-old, claiming he is a special talent.



Kamaldeen Sulemana is a special player. I repeat, Kamaldeen Sulemana is a special player. What a goal, now two goals against Liverpool for the Ghanaian. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 28, 2023

Kamaldeen Sulemana!

Special, special goal. — Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) May 28, 2023

Kamaldeen Sulemana is whoever he thinks he is. pic.twitter.com/fiCXxTjTt5 — rak???? (@cool__Mubarak) May 28, 2023

Kamaldeen Sulemana is better than all Chelsea attackers in my books. What a player pic.twitter.com/RAHMIr5gM0 — Lατιf (@iLatif_) May 28, 2023

Kamaldeen Sulemana is who chelsea fans think Mudryk is… proper winger ???? pic.twitter.com/Z0Atfmm0XC — Orlando???????????? (@_starboyorlando) May 28, 2023

Kamaldeen Sulemana deserve a better team next season… pure talent ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/j9tcZCjrFN — Highest Majesty (@kwaku_majesty_) May 28, 2023

Kamaldeen Sulemana scoring against Liverpool to make sure Southampton leaves the EPL in grand style.



A Ghanaian baller I Stan — Concra Gh (@GhConcra) May 28, 2023

How did Kamaldeen Sulemana score more goals than Richarlison this season? — Presdoo???????? (@Korsogyimi) May 28, 2023

Kamaldeen Sulemana is another obvious option to look at for especially Leverkusen on the summer. Surely gonna be available with Southampton getting relegated from the Premier League. https://t.co/PaHKlkOHYK — Complaxes (@Complaxes) May 28, 2023

Learnt 3 things from that game yesterday.

1. We need to stay away from signing Lavia. He’s not the answer.

2. Fab, Hendo, Matip and Gomez are declining rapidly and should all be moved on.

3. Kamaldeen Sulemana would be a brilliant cover option for Salah. Like a young Sadio Mane. — Steven O’Connor (@stevie80con) May 29, 2023

Kamaldeen Sulemana proving he’s the best African player on the pitch right now, what a guy pic.twitter.com/qVI9qZk9EB — Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) May 28, 2023

Kamaldeen Sulemana should Leave Southampton to a better team in the EPL. pic.twitter.com/dbja0RARLh — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) May 28, 2023

It’s a shame Kamaldeen Sulemana is not going to be playing Premier League football next season. What he’s doing against Liverpool right now is what I always believed he could be. — Kamogelo Lukas Motecwane (@OfficialKLM_) May 28, 2023

Kamaldeen saving his best for the last. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) May 28, 2023

