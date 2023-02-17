Ghanaians fight Nigerians on social media over fufu following revelation by German footballer

Sports News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Fufu has become the latest object of badinage between Nigerians and Ghanaians on social media following a confession by Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi that the African staple food is the fuel behind his lightning pace.



Adeyemi’s pace was once again on show during Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League game against Chelsea as the winger ran the full length of the pitch to score an incredible solo goal.



In a post-match presser, Adeyemi explained that aside from his father’s genes, his love for fufu is the reason behind his pace.



“I eat a lot of African foods. I’ve a lot of genetics from my dad so I think its because of that. The food is called fufu from Nigeria.



On his goal, Adeyemi said, “the only thing was to pass the defender and I had to sprint to get past him. Afterwards I just looked at the goalie and put it in the net”.



The revelation excited Nigerians on social media who were proud that their food was receiving international recognition following Adeyemi’s claims.



As the Nigerians were revelling in their latest victory, Ghanaians jumped in and advanced the argument that Nigerian fufu cannot be compared to Ghana fufu.



As if the age-long jollof war was not enough, the netizens took on each other as they strive to prove that their country prepares the best fufu.



Ghana fufu is prepared by pounding boiled cassava and plantain until it softens and gets into a mouldable state.



Nigerian cassava fufu is prepared by soaking cassava for 4-5 days, blending and squeezing water from the cassava dough and placing the desired amount in a saucepan on medium heat.



You add a little bit of hot water as needed. You keep stirring vigorously until cooked through. This takes about 10-15 minutes.



Ghana Chelsea fans paa how can u stop chopping fufu because of this kid adeyemi???? pic.twitter.com/I3xHMfkfHT — kofi spin (@SpinKofi) February 17, 2023

Why are Ghanaians dragging Fufu with Nigerians for Christ sake ?



Adeyemi don cause wahala ????????‍♂️???????????????? https://t.co/yMSLVWWIQY — Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) February 16, 2023

Adeyemi is a liar if he claims Fufu as a Nigerian food. Fufu is a Ghanaian name. Google it and see. If he likes Fufu thats fine but its NOT from his roots Nigeria. He is probably referring to Eba but not "FUFU" which is a Ghanaian name. pic.twitter.com/nQjWuQWpFi — Ervin K. Darko (@GhanaianThe) February 16, 2023

As simple as that, fufu is a Ghanaian coined word and food. He should talk about their EBA nobody will have a problem with him. The word FUFU is a Ghanaian word representing the food that we prepare and eat since BC ... — FlexGermain Online (@flexkgermain) February 16, 2023

Ghanaians in the CS claiming FUFU is Ghanaian not Nigerian, we no follow una argue! Nigerian fufu makes Adeyemi fast, Ghanaian fufu make people slow. — Harry’O’Fido of Milan (@harryofido) February 16, 2023

Ghanaians under this comment, make una no insult me o! Else I go just add say Ghana fufu na im dey make Ghana men get big yansh. — Harry’O’Fido of Milan (@harryofido) February 16, 2023

Sadly nigerian fufu or akpu has no business with plantain.

Y’all should stop trying to enforce Ghana into conversations. — EDEH (@ViktorEdeh) February 16, 2023

Fufu already bigger than Sharwama and Ghana jollof in international space..



I will be there no matter what ???? pic.twitter.com/bqWMGibuLw — ALAGA ⚖️ (@OlayanjuDavid3) February 17, 2023

And they couldn't qualify for the World Cup???? Ghana Fufu and Jollof will always be better than Nigeria pic.twitter.com/ONcjq46PfG — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) February 16, 2023

