Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians descend on John Paintsil over 'nothing wrong with Ghana football' comment

Some Ghanaians on social media have attacked former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil after claiming there is nothing wrong with the state of football in the country.

Paintsil during his appearance on UTV argued that there was no basis for fans and journalists to hit the streets to demonstrate against the Ghana Football Association on February 14, 2024.

He criticized the demonstration dubbed #SaveGhanaFootball, stating that it lacked a clear objective.

“I need to know the point of the demonstration. If it's Ghana football, then, we are not talking about the national team. The national team comes once every four months,” John Paintsil said.

His position did not sit well with some people as they took to social media to descend on him for making an argument they disagreed with.

Some netizens complained about the attitude of the ex-Ghana international accusing him of turning a blind eye to the woes of Ghana football after benefiting a lot from it.

