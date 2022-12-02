You are here: HomeSports2022 12 02Article 1673675

Sports News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians celebrate Suarez's tears after Uruguay exit from 2022 World Cup

Luis Suarez in tears Luis Suarez in tears

Some Ghanaian football fans were happy to see Luis Suarez shed tears after Uruguay exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite beating the Black Stars 2-0 in their final group match.

Luis Suarez broke the hearts of many Ghanaians and Africans as cleared Ghana's goal-bound header off the line at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Although many Ghanaians did not envisage Ghana losing the match to Uruguay, it appears Ghanaians are satisfied that Uruguay did not progress despite beating Ghana by 2-0

Giorgian de Arrascaeta's two goals for Uruguay were not enough to get them through to the next round of the tournament as South Korea beat Portugal 2-1.

With Uruguay in dire need of a third goal to progress to the next round of the World Cup, Suarez was reduced to tears as efforts to score another goal proved futile.

Reacting to the match, some Ghanaians on social media were happy that Luis Suarez and his team were unable to progress out of the group stages despite beating Ghana.

Portugal and South Korea advanced from Group H as Uruguay and Ghana exited the tournament after finished 3rd and 4th respectively.

