Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians attack Mubarak Wakaso after horrific tackle on Ashimeru during Anderlecht win over Eupen

Some Ghanaians on social media have descended on Mubarak Wakaso after nearly injured compatriot Majeed Ashimeru during Anderlecht's win over Eupen in the Belgium Pro League.

Wakaso who plays for Eupen was booked after 15 minutes into the game for a nasty challenge on Ashimeru when he stamped on the latter's ankle.

After a video of the tackle surfaced on Twitter, some Ghanaians chastised the former Villareal player not only for the tackle, but also for failing to show remorse after nearly injuring a fellow Ghanaian just weeks before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ashimeru managed to continue and recorded an assist to help Anderlecht beat the away side 4-2. The former WAFA man played full throttle as he continue his g=fine form.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso got subbed off at halftime.

