Ghanaians attack Mubarak Wakaso after horrific tackle on Ashimeru during Anderlecht win over Eupen

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have descended on Mubarak Wakaso after nearly injured compatriot Majeed Ashimeru during Anderlecht's win over Eupen in the Belgium Pro League.



Wakaso who plays for Eupen was booked after 15 minutes into the game for a nasty challenge on Ashimeru when he stamped on the latter's ankle.



After a video of the tackle surfaced on Twitter, some Ghanaians chastised the former Villareal player not only for the tackle, but also for failing to show remorse after nearly injuring a fellow Ghanaian just weeks before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ashimeru managed to continue and recorded an assist to help Anderlecht beat the away side 4-2. The former WAFA man played full throttle as he continue his g=fine form.



Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso got subbed off at halftime.



Check out dome reactions below





The tackle is not my problem … my problem is his reaction after the tackle , like some stranger !

He’s your brother ! — dragonsbreath (@wumbuni1) October 31, 2022

U see the kind of football he dey play... Wakaso dey play with his heart.. which is very bad.....if we call am for blackstars he go come cus unnecessary fouls — DIALY SPORTS+ ???????? (@waakye6) October 31, 2022

But fr some of we Ghanaians be foolish waa see what Wakaso do his own countryman just because e no want Ashimeru go the world cup ????????????????Smh????????‍♂️ — Santana❤️???????????????????????? (@realwaec001) October 31, 2022

Ebi like Ashimeru dey eat Wakaso ein girl cos for that careless tackle de3.... https://t.co/gYTqmstOEl — Yaw Daniels (@Yaw_Dan704) November 1, 2022

He didn’t even go say sorry saf ???? — TallBlackBoy (@____selorm) October 31, 2022

This is very very disturbing. Not even a word of apology from Wakaso to Ashimeru is bizarre to say the least considering that he is his countryman. Whether intentional or not, he should rather be apologizing to his brother there than to be bemoaning a yellow care. #blackstars https://t.co/GYNYkVpB42 — Tawfiq Mohammed (@TawfiqSuccess) October 31, 2022

Wakaso get beef plus ashimeru anaa… ???????????????? sad and funny at the same time.. https://t.co/xZcLl53Wj8 — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) October 31, 2022

World Cup is near and Wakaso wants to cripple Ashimeru who's a vital player in our squad. Bibini y3 nnipa o — Concra Gh (@GhConcra) October 31, 2022

Such a wild tackle on ????????Ashimeru and ????????Wakaso couldn't careless after?????????pic.twitter.com/kdPhVAhI7l — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 1, 2022

????????Ei Ashimeru wey nor dey gey callup sef see how Wakaso tackle am, imagine if he get Kudus — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) October 31, 2022

EE/KPE